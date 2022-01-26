19,072 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYZN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Shares of HYZN opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyzon Motors Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.