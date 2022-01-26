Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of First American Financial worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

FAF opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.