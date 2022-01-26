PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

