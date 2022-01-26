Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Buys 22,707 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.