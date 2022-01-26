Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 20,426 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

