Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

