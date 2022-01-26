A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 5,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 845,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

