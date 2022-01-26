Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,994 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

