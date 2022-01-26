Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,135 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

