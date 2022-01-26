Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

