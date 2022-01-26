Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after purchasing an additional 144,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

