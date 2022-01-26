Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $18.40

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

