Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AURA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

