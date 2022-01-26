Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

