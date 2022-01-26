Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,734 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 255.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

