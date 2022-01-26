Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPX worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

