eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

EFTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of EFTR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

