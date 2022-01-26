Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,268,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 316,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 163.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

