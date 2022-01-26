DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.