Barclays PLC Raises Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.37. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $185.11 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

