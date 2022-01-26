Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.