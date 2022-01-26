882 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.