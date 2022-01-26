Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.26% of Middlesex Water worth $292,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

