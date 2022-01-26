BlackRock Inc. Has $295.24 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 268,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.78% of Yelp worth $295,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

