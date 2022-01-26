PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

