CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

