CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 49 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,652.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,099.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

