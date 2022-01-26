CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $172,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NKLA stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

