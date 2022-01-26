Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 34.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 209.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

