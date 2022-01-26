Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 64.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

