BlackRock Inc. Sells 382,944 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,927,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.53% of BOX worth $306,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BOX by 84.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

