Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

