Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of CTS worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 109,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, decreased their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

