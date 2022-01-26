Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

