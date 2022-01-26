Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

