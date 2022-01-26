Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.79

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $9,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,154,000.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

