Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 10,000 Shares

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $27.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.