Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 10,000 Shares

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,415 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

