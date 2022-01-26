Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 56,970 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

