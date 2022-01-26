American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Purchases 10,000 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.