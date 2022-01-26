Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $121.02

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.02 and last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 4689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,607,000. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.