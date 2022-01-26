Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 990.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

