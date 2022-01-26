Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.52

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 4160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

