Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.52

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 4160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.
ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.
The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
