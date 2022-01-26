FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 405968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

