Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

