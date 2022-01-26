bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of bluebird bio worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.