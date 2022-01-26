Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Griffon worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:GFF opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

