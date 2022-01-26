American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of American Public Education worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

