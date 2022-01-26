Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

