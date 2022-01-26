Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of RE/MAX worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

