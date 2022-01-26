Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

